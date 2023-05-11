ADVERTISEMENT

Never spoke of 150 seats, said BJP will get majority, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

May 11, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified he never said that the BJP would 150 seats, but expects the party to get a clear majority

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that he had never said that the BJP would 150 seats, but expects the party to get a clear majority.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on May 11, he refused to respond to questions on the possibility of a hung Assembly, but insisted the BJP would get a clear majority. “During the 2018 Assembly elections, surveys indicated that Congress would win over 107 seats. However, when the results came, that was not the case,” he said.

Terming the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a plus point for BJP, he said, “Modiji’s campaign boosted our prospects. Women and youths voted for BJP. We are confident of coming back to power with a clear majority.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On his constituency, he said he is indebted to the love and affection showered upon him by the people of Shiggaon. “They celebrated the election like a festival. There was a systematic misinformation campaign and canards were spread. But that ended with the polling. I will win in Shiggaon with a huge margin,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US