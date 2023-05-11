May 11, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai clarified that he had never said that the BJP would 150 seats, but expects the party to get a clear majority.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hubballi on May 11, he refused to respond to questions on the possibility of a hung Assembly, but insisted the BJP would get a clear majority. “During the 2018 Assembly elections, surveys indicated that Congress would win over 107 seats. However, when the results came, that was not the case,” he said.

Terming the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a plus point for BJP, he said, “Modiji’s campaign boosted our prospects. Women and youths voted for BJP. We are confident of coming back to power with a clear majority.”

On his constituency, he said he is indebted to the love and affection showered upon him by the people of Shiggaon. “They celebrated the election like a festival. There was a systematic misinformation campaign and canards were spread. But that ended with the polling. I will win in Shiggaon with a huge margin,” he said.

