Nandi Hills open only for those who vote on election day

May 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

KSTDC is also giving a 50% rebate on accommodation at Mayura Hotels, Statewide, to those who cast their votes

The Hindu Bureau

Although the plan was to close the place for tourists on May 10, it was later decided that those who voted would be allowed to the hills. | Photo Credit: file photo

Several government departments are taking up various initiatives to fight voting apathy this year. The latest on the list is the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). The popular weekend/ holiday getaway Nandi Hills will be open only for those who vote on May 10, the election day.

Although the plan was to close the place for tourists on the day, it was later decided that those who voted would be allowed to the hills. Along with this, the KSTDC has also decided to provide a 50% rebate on all Mayura Hotels in the State for the public who vote.

“After talking to the Chikkaballapur DC, we have decided to keep Nandi Hills open for voters. This is being done to encourage the general public to vote,” said Jagadeesha G., Managing Director, KSTDC.

Several tourist destinations would be closed on election day as the staff would go to their hometowns to cast their votes. Bannerghatta Biological Park in the city will also be closed on May 10.

