ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaraja Gowda to contest as an Independent candidate for Shikaripur constituency

April 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Nagaraj Gowda, who was denied the Congress ticket for Shikaripur constituency, said that he will submit his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday, April 17.

He made this announcement after holding a meeting with his supporters at Shikaripur on Sunday, April 16. He was one among the aspirants for Congress ticket. The party chose G.B. Malathesh (Goni Malathesh), who had contested against B.S. Yediyurappa and lost in 2018 elections.

His supporters announced appealed him to contest as an Independent candidate. He also responded to their appeal and declared that he would go by the opinions of his supporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of his supporters alleged that the Congress fielded a weak candidate against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurapppa. They also suspected of an unholy understanding between leaders of the Congress and the BJP on finalising the candidate for the constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US