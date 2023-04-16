Nagaraja Gowda to contest as an Independent candidate for Shikaripur constituency

April 16, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Nagaraj Gowda, who was denied the Congress ticket for Shikaripur constituency, said that he will submit his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday, April 17.

He made this announcement after holding a meeting with his supporters at Shikaripur on Sunday, April 16. He was one among the aspirants for Congress ticket. The party chose G.B. Malathesh (Goni Malathesh), who had contested against B.S. Yediyurappa and lost in 2018 elections.

His supporters announced appealed him to contest as an Independent candidate. He also responded to their appeal and declared that he would go by the opinions of his supporters.

Many of his supporters alleged that the Congress fielded a weak candidate against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurapppa. They also suspected of an unholy understanding between leaders of the Congress and the BJP on finalising the candidate for the constituency.