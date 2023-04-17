ADVERTISEMENT

Nadda to visit Hubballi as part of damage control exercise

April 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As part of damage control exercise after its senior leader Jagadish Shettar quit its fold and joined the Congress, the ruling BJP is getting its national president J.P. Nadda to visit Hubballi, the constituency of Mr. Shettar, on Tuesday.

Mr. Nadda, who is arriving in Hubballi on Tuesday, will participate in a consultation programme with prominent personalities from the town. He is also set to participate in a meeting of the party office-bearers right from the Assembly constituency level to district level in the night. Sources say the meeting is being held as part of efforts to keep the flock together by ensuring that the party office-bearers are not wooed by Mr. Shettar into the Congress.

On Wednesday, Mr. Nadda will visit Siddaruda Mutt and Moorusavir Mutt that have significant political influence on local people and offer puja. Later, he will visit Shiggaon to participate in a convention being organised to mark the filing of nomination by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US