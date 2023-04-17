Nadda to visit Hubballi as part of damage control exercise

April 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

As part of damage control exercise after its senior leader Jagadish Shettar quit its fold and joined the Congress, the ruling BJP is getting its national president J.P. Nadda to visit Hubballi, the constituency of Mr. Shettar, on Tuesday.

Mr. Nadda, who is arriving in Hubballi on Tuesday, will participate in a consultation programme with prominent personalities from the town. He is also set to participate in a meeting of the party office-bearers right from the Assembly constituency level to district level in the night. Sources say the meeting is being held as part of efforts to keep the flock together by ensuring that the party office-bearers are not wooed by Mr. Shettar into the Congress.

On Wednesday, Mr. Nadda will visit Siddaruda Mutt and Moorusavir Mutt that have significant political influence on local people and offer puja. Later, he will visit Shiggaon to participate in a convention being organised to mark the filing of nomination by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.