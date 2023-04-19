Nadda says he is hopeful of five-year term for Bommai

April 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took out a mega roadshow, flanked by party’s national president J.P. Nadda and Kannada film star Sudeep in his home turf Shiggaon, and filed nomination papers seeking re-election for a fourth term.

Addressing a huge gathering before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Bommai again made his typical emotional speech, and vowed to serve the people till his last breath. “After my death, my mortal remains should be buried in Shiggaon’s soil,” he said.

He said he had facilitated construction of 10,000 houses in the last 15 years and reconstruction of 12,000 houses that were damaged during rains. In Savanur, Bankapur, Shiggaon itself 6,000 houses have been constructed and every household was getting water, he said. From the land of parched tanks, now the constituency has over 100 filled tanks, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nadda showered praises on Mr. Bommai said that looking at the kind of support that the Chief Minister commanded, he would get another five-year term as the Chief Minister.

Elaborating on the good work done by Mr. Bommai during a short term, Mr. Nadda said he was not here to seek support only for Mr. Bommai but for “seeking support to lotus to lead Karnataka” in the path of progress.

“The Congress means corruption and under the Congress, Karnataka will become the party’s ATM. If you elect the Congress, they will send money to Delhi, but if you vote for the BJP, Mr. Modi will send money for development. The BJP means development,” he said.

Support for ‘mama’

Earlier, Mr. Sudeep showered praises on Mr. Bommai, whom he referred to as “mama” throughout his speech. Subsequently, Mr. Bommai filed his nomination papers. He was also accompanied by Minister Govind Karjol.