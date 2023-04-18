Karnataka elections | Nadda asks workers to remain united

April 18, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP national president J.P. Nadda has urged all party workers to remain united and work hard for the victory of the party candidates in the coming elections as it was very important.

At a workers’ rally in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Nadda said this election was crucial for the comprehensive development of Karnataka. Mr. Nadda’s arrival in Hubballi was a day after its senior leader Jagadish Shettar, who was denied the party ticket, moved to the Congress and is set to contest from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

“You should all realise that BJP MLAs are not here for either power or position in public life. For them, this is an opportunity for serving the public. We have to fight to uphold the party ideology and ensure that India remains stronger,” he said.

“We are a cadre-based and nationalist party. It is evident from the fact that we abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution as it was dividing this country,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Arvind Bellad, and MLC S.V. Sankanur were among those present.