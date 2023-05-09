Mustering process goes on smoothly as polling personnel head for respective polling stations in DK and Udupi

May 09, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The mustering work, involving handing over of electronic voting machines and their accessories and other polling material to officials on poll duty, went on smoothly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Tuesday.

Polling personnel left for their designated polling stations through vehicles arranged by the administration in the afternoon.

Returning Officers of respective constituencies monitored the mustering process.

Returning Officer for Mangaluru City North, Abhishek, supervised the mustering process at the Rosario School in Pandeshwara, while Mangaluru City South RO H. Kempe Gowda ensured smooth handing over the material at the Canara High School, Urwa.

The mustering process for Mangaluru (Ullal) was done smoothly at the Mangalore University campus in Konaje under the supervision of RO K. Raju.

Meanwhile, the process went on smoothly at SDM PU College, Ujire for Belthangady constituency, at Mahaveera College in Moodbidri for Moodbidri constituency, at the Infant Jesus English and Kannada Medium School in Bantwal for Bantwal constituency, at Vivekananda English Medium School in Puttur for Puttur constituency and at the Nehru Memorial College in Sullia for Sullia constituency.

Counting of votes of all the eight constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district would be done at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, at Surathkal on May 13 from 8 a.m. while the EVMs and other equipment would be kept in strong rooms at the institute till then.

Udupi district

In Udupi district, mustering process was done at Government PU College, Byndoor for Byndoor constituency, Bhandarkars Arts and Science College, Kundapur, for Kundapur constituency, St. Cecily’s Education Trust, Brahmagiri for Udupi constituency, Dandatheertha PU College, Uliyaragoli for Kaup constituency and Manjunatha Pai Memorial Government First Grade College, Karkala for Karkala constituency under the supervision of respective ROs.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M. Kurma Rao visited the centres at Udupi and Byndoor along with other senior officials on Tuesday.

Counting of votes of all the five constituencies would be done at the St. Cecily’s Education Trust, Brahmagiri, in Udupi.

Polling personnel began gathering at mustering centres from 9 a.m. along with security personnel.

The KSRTC and private buses were arranged to ferry the personnel to their respective polling stations. Counters were set up to hand over EVM and VVPAT boxes and special kits. The administration had also arranged drinking water, shelter and food while personnel left for polling stations after lunch.