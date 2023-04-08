ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim community disappointed with Congress for giving only 10 tickets

April 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi/Bengaluru

A group of Muslims and scholars met Kumaraswamy on Saturday as an ‘alternative’

The Hindu Bureau

The Muslim community leaders are learnt to be disappointed that only 10 candidates from the community have been given ticket by the Congress in the list of 166 names announced so far. They had met the party high command in Delhi, who had apparently responded positively to their demand for more ticket.

However, leaders from the Muslim community felt they had been “ignored” by the Karnataka leadership though the State has about 90 lakh voters and represent 15% of the State. The party has given ticket in Bijapur city, Kalaburagi North, Gangavati, Tumakuru city, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Chamarajpet, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Narasimharaja.

Other castes

Other communities such as Veerashaiva-Lingayats (17%) have been given 41 seats, Vokkaligas (11%) have been given 39 seats, SCs (17%) have been given 26 seats, STs (7%) have been given 12, OBCs have been given 30 seats, Brahmains have been given five seats, Vysya one seat, Jain one seat, and Christian one seat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim community leaders had sought ticket in places where Muslims are the deciding factor, such as Chickpet, Raichur, Hangal, and Shiggaon, among 10 other constituencies.

Meanwhile, a group of community leaders, scholars (Ulema) and Muthavallis (masjid/dargah leaders) held a closed-door meeting with JD(S) leader H.D Kumaraswamy, a source from the party said.

‘Sense of insecurity’

“The last few years of BJP rule in Karnataka has created a sense of insecurity within the community. And we wanted to be with the Congress. But unfortunately, the Congress is not on the same page as us and they think Muslims will vote without addressing the issues raised by us. We have given various representations, but the State leadership of the Congress is not keen on addressing the issues,” a Ulema leader said, on condition of anonymity, adding that ticket distribution showed the “party’s attitude.” This, he said, had pushed them to consider alternatives like the JD(S).

At least in 57 constituencies, Muslims are seen as the deciding votes in Karnataka, claimed the scholar, adding that there are also SC and ST reserved constituencies where Muslims are again deciding votes.

In 2018

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress fielded 17 candidates and of them seven candidates successfully made it to the Assembly. The JD(S) too fielded 17 candidates, but drew a blank. The BJP, relying on Hindu vote bank, had not fielded a single Muslim candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US