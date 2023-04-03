ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple ticket aspirants in Congress expose faultlines, hold protest

April 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Senior leaders shift to Delhi for Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi today to finalise candidates in 100 constituencies

Nagesh Prabhu
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar watches as supporters of Yogesh Babu, a ticket contender, raise slogans in front of the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

As senior leaders shifted to Delhi for finalising the second list of candidates in 100 constituencies on Tuesday, signs of faultlines are showing up in the Congress, with challengers staking claim to tickets against well-known faces, and even incumbent MLAs.

This has become a headache for the Congress in several constituencies, as the party has promised tickets to candidates who have joined from other parties.

Seeking a ticket for their leaders for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, a large number of Congress workers, holding placards from different constituencies, staged a protest in front of the party office here on Monday.

Activists from Kadur, Molakalmuru, Raichur, Tarikere, Tirthahalli, Chikkamagaluru, Gubbi, and other constituencies staged the protest.

Some ‘sidelined’?

There are apprehensions among the cadre that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been “sidelining” aspirants who played a critical role in holding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday in Davangere last year. Many aspirants in the 60-member committee set up to hold the “Siddharamotsava” have reportedly not received a positive response from the KPCC, sources said.

For instance, former Minister Kimmane Rathnakar and Manjunath Gowda are seeking ticket in Tirthahalli. While the former is said to be a loyalist of Mr. Siddaramaiah, the latter seems to be the preferred choice of Mr. Shivakumar. Similarly, in Mangaluru South, there is a strong contention between former MLC Ivan D’Souza, loyalist of Mr. Siddaramaiah, and J.R. Lobo, former MLA.

Gopalakrishna joins Cong.

N.Y. Gopalakrishna, who resigned from membership of the Legislative Assembly on Friday, on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah. But some workers from the Molakalmuru constituency have been opposing giving tickets to him. They have urged the State leaders to field Yogesh Babu in the reserved constituency. Mr Babu secured 21.8% votes and lost to Minister B. Sriramulu in 2018.

In Gubbi too, a section of workers has been opposing fielding S.R. Srinivas, ex-JD(S) MLA. In fact, former KPCC president G. Parameshwara, who hails from Tumakuru, was conspicuously absent when Mr. Srinivas was inducted into the party last week.

Meanwhile, the party’s disciplinary committee, headed by former MP K. Rahman Khan, has warned party workers and leaders of initiating action if they post adverse comments against official party candidates on social media.

CEC meeting

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold its meeting on Tuesday in Delhi to pick the candidates for the remaining 100 constituencies. The CEC meeting was chaired by AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by party’s screening committee chairman Mohan Prakash, and senior leaders from Karnataka. 

Sources said the names of candidates in 60 constituencies will be announced this week. The party already announced candidates for 124 segments.

