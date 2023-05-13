Most party-hoppers fail to win, barring some exceptions like Savadi

May 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Barring some, most of the leaders, who rebelled against their parties to contest on ticket of other parties have failed to impress the electorate and failed in the Karnataka Assembly election.

Among the party-hoppers, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxam Savadi stands out as he managed to win the election with a huge margin of 76,122 votes in Athani. Mr. Savadi had quit the party opposing BJP giving ticket to Mahesh Kumathalli, MLA.

Similarly, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) who quit the party to contest on Congress ticket has won by a margin of 20,177 votes in Arsikere. BJP rebel N.R. Santosh, who contested on JD(S) ticket, ended up in second position here.

In Hirekerur, BJP leader U.B. Banakar quit the party and contested on Congress ticket and he has won the election defeating Minister B.C. Patil by a margin of 15,020 votes.

BJP’s A. Manju, who contested on JD(S) ticket in Arkalgud, former MLA and BJP leader Nemaraja Naik who contested on JD(S) ticket in Hagaribommanahalli have won.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who rebelled against BJP high command and contested on Congress ticket, suffered a humiliating defeat in the election. He lost by a margin of 34,289 votes. In Hubballi-Dharwad East, former BJP MLA Virabhadrappa Halaharavi contested on JD(S) ticket and lost miserably.

BJP’s Ayanur Manjunath, who contested on Congress ticket, was defeated in Shivamogga. BJP’s MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy who contested on Congress ticket after being denied BJP ticket lost in Mudigere.

In Jevargi, former MLA Doddappagowda Patil Naribol contested election on JD(S) ticket and lost. In Yallapur, BJP’s V.S. Patil who contested on Congress ticket lost after giving a tough fight to Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Former Minister A.B. Malakaraddi, who had returned to Congress from BJP, contested on JD(S) ticket in Yadgir and has lost miserably.

Former MLA Y.S.V. Datta, who quit JD(S) to join Congress, returned to JD(S) and lost.

Former MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, who quit Congress to contest on JD(S) ticket, lost miserably in Mangaluru North by securing just 5,256 votes.

Former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi who quit Congress and contested on BJP ticket in Kalaghatgi has lost.

Baburao Chinchansur, who quit BJP and contested on Congress ticket in Gurumitkal, lost to Sharanagowda Kandakur of JD(S).

Former Lok Sabha Member from Raichur B.V. Naik quit Congress and joined BJP to contest the elections from Manvi in Raichur district lost to Congress candidate Hampayya Naik.

Anil Lad, who quit Congress and contested elections on JD(S) ticket in Ballari city, was defeated by Congress candidate Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy. Mr. Lad could poll only 610 votes which are lesser than AAP candidate’s 716 votes and 983 NOTA votes.

Former Police officer Bhaskar Rao, who quit AAP to contest on BJP ticket in Chamarajpet, has lost

BJP leaders Chandrashekhar in Koppal, Bharati Shankar in Varuna, Kodihalli Bhimappa in Kudligi, Suryakanth Nagamarapalli in Bidar, Guru Patil in Shahpur, Somanagouda Patil in Basavana Bagewadi, Chaitra Kotekar in Karwar who contested on JD(S) ticket have lost.

Similarly, Congress leaders Raghu Achar in Chitradurga, Devaraj Patil in Bagalkot, Rajagopal Reddy in Bengaluru South, Manohar Tahsildar in Hangal, S.L. Ghotnekar in Haliyal, K.N. Gaddi in Navalgund, Sourav Anand Chopra in Savadatti Yallamma, Pradeep Malagi in Raibag, Anand Malagi in Kudchi and M. Thippeswamy in Hosadurga contested on JD(S) ticket, but failed to impress upon the voters.

