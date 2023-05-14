ADVERTISEMENT

Money power defeated Shettar, says Savadi

May 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Laxman Savadi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Money power and BJP’s concerted efforts have led to the defeat of Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“I think the BJP ran a targeted campaign against Mr. Shettar and focused all its energies on him. Also, the kind of money that the BJP spent in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency was many times higher than others. Such things may have led to the victory of BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai against Mr. Shettar,” Mr. Savadi told journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US