Money power defeated Shettar, says Savadi

May 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Laxman Savadi

Laxman Savadi | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Money power and BJP’s concerted efforts have led to the defeat of Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“I think the BJP ran a targeted campaign against Mr. Shettar and focused all its energies on him. Also, the kind of money that the BJP spent in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency was many times higher than others. Such things may have led to the victory of BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai against Mr. Shettar,” Mr. Savadi told journalists.

