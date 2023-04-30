Modi’s roadshow coincides with long weekend in Mysuru

April 30, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

A large number of tourists thronged Mysuru during the long weekend, which has stretched to Monday, on account of May Day holiday.

However, the tourists and visitors to Mysuru had to contend with traffic restrictions in many parts of the city due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, which was held on Sunday evening (April 30).

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President Narayana Gowda said 95 per cent of the rooms were booked for Saturday, but the reservation reached 100 per cent on Sunday and Monday during the long weekend.

A large number of tourists, including several inter-State tourists, arrived in Mysuru for the long weekend.

The places of tourist interest like Mysuru Zoo were full of visitors on Sunday.

Referring to the traffic restrictions, Mr. Gowda said the hotel owners were advising their clients on the alternate routes identified by the City police.

The city police had announced that many roads in the city will be out of bounds for the traffic between 12 noon and 8 p.m. on Sunday in view of the Prime Minister’s roadshow. Parts of several arterial roads in Mysuru including Sayyaji Rao Road, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road and Chamaraja Double Road were among the roads where traffic restrictions were in place.

Many commuters complained of traffic diversions even on Saturday evening when the security agencies held a rehearsal of the road show.