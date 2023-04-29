Modi to commence his campaign blitz in Karnataka from today

April 29, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commencing his second series of visits to poll-bound Karnataka from Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister’s itinerary, he will be addressing 19 public conventions in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

Four events on day one

The Prime Minister will begin his tour on Saturday by attending four events. His campaign will begin from Humnabad of Bidar district, which forms the northern tip of the State, where he will address a public convention on Saturday. On the same day, he will also address conventions in Vijayapura and Kudachi of Belagavi district before taking part in a roadshow in Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency.

The Prime Minister will address a public convention at Channapatna, where JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting, on Sunday.

Mr. Modi will address conventions in various areas, including Belur, Nanjangud, Badami, Chittapur, Hosapete, Moodbidri, Ankola, and Kittur.

Three visits to Bengaluru

As part of the BJP’s special focus on Bengaluru which accounts for 28 of the total 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly, the Prime Minister is making three visits to the city.

While he would be holding roadshows on separate days in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency areas, he will also address a public convention in Bengaluru South. His campaign in the State will come to an end on May 7 with a roadshow in Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency areas.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister had visited the State earlier eight times since January 14.