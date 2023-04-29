ADVERTISEMENT

Modi to commence his campaign blitz in Karnataka from today

April 29, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - BENGALURU

He will address a total of 19 conventions and take part in four roadshows till May 7

The Hindu Bureau

Minister S.T. Somashekar inspecting preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commencing his second series of visits to poll-bound Karnataka from Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister’s itinerary, he will be addressing 19 public conventions in different districts besides participating in four roadshows till May 7 as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

Four events on day one

The Prime Minister will begin his tour on Saturday by attending four events. His campaign will begin from Humnabad of Bidar district, which forms the northern tip of the State, where he will address a public convention on Saturday. On the same day, he will also address conventions in Vijayapura and Kudachi of Belagavi district before taking part in a roadshow in Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister will address a public convention at Channapatna, where JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting, on Sunday.

Mr. Modi will address conventions in various areas, including Belur, Nanjangud, Badami, Chittapur, Hosapete, Moodbidri, Ankola, and Kittur.

Three visits to Bengaluru

As part of the BJP’s special focus on Bengaluru which accounts for 28 of the total 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly, the Prime Minister is making three visits to the city.

While he would be holding roadshows on separate days in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency areas, he will also address a public convention in Bengaluru South. His campaign in the State will come to an end on May 7 with a roadshow in Bengaluru Central parliamentary constituency areas.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister had visited the State earlier eight times since January 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US