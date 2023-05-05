Modi roadshow in Bengaluru: Traffic police ask people to avoid 35 key roads on May 6

May 05, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 6) is likely to throw traffic out of gear in the city. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid 35 key roads and junctions between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. While they usually issue traffic diversions, this time, the advisory asks commuters to avoid these roads entirely.

“We are not able to predict the exact time when the roadshow passes through which roads. So we have kept it dynamic and flexible. It is better to avoid these roads and junctions on Saturday, but if it is inevitable, expect some delay in passing through them,” said a senior traffic police official.

Mr. Modi landed in Bengaluru on Friday evening after campaigning in Ballari and Tumakuru and will stay overnight in Raj Bhavan. He will leave Raj Bhavan for Head Quarters Training Centre, Mehkri Circle, from where he will take a helicopter to RBI Layout, Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, and begin his roadshow around 10 a.m. His roadshow will traverse through Bommanahalli, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Govindaraj Nagar, Rajajinagar and end at Kadu Malleshwara Temple in Malleswaram Assembly constituency.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited said it had not issued any specific advisory in view of the roadshow on Saturday but said that it would retweet advisories issued by the Bengaluru city traffic police from its official twitter handle.

Bus services likely to be hit

Operations of city buses are likely to get affected due to blockage of roads or diversion of traffic to facilitate the roadshow. An official of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said, “We are not curtailing bus services. However, the time taken to reach the destination will get affected due to the diversion of traffic or traffic congestion. We will go as per the directions of the traffic police.”

HDK slams BJP

Against the backdrop of the NEET exam, which will be conducted on Sunday (March 7), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has slammed the BJP and demanded the Prime Minister change the schedule of roadshows planned for that day in the city.

“Parents and students have raised concern over the roadshow. These roadshows should not spoil the future of the students. The agenda of the BJP is to secure power at any cost by ignoring the problems faced by the people. Being the Prime Minister, he should not play with the future of the students.”

Clear stray dogs, bees and monkeys

The city police have asked the civic body to catch stray dogs, bees, monkeys and snakes in the helipads that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses and along the route that his roadshow will take through the city.

Konanakunte police have written to the chief civic commissioner asking the civic body to ensure stray dogs, monkeys, and bees do not create any impediments to the landing of the Prime Minister’s helicopter and later along the route he takes for the roadshow.

Sources said this was a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during any VVIP movement and helicopter landing in the city.

‘Visit sites of injustice’

Members of Bahutva Karnataka and Eddelu Karnataka have written an open letter to the Prime Minister asking him visit “sites of injustice” in the city, including Shivaram Karanth Layout, ITI, Jayanagar BDA Complex, Ejipura EWS Quarters and Majestic bus stand.

“You can have lunch at the closest Indira canteen and answer why the State government has cut funds for this pro-poor canteen,” it said, adding to the list: ”Devanahalli, where farmers who are protesting land acquisition had cases filed against them because the protest was not at Freedom Park.”

“Please restrict yourself to Freedom Park. We will vote on what the current government has done and not done for the State. We do not know why your party is asking for votes in the name of the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister. We do not know why you need to come to do a roadshow here, for which lots of trees have had branches cut, street vendors prevented from doing business and roads blocked,” it added.