Modi road show in Bengaluru modified again due to NEET exam on May 7

May 05, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Roadshow on Sunday May 7 has been now cut down to 8 km, and will wind up before 11.30 a.m., instead of 1.30 p.m., as planned earlier

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show in Bengaluru on April 29, 2023. Mr Modi is scheduled to participate in road shows in Bengaluru again on May 6 and 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The ruling BJP has again modified its road show in Bengaluru featuring Prime MInister Narendra Modi, this time to avoid any inconvenience to students appearing for NEET that is scheduled on Sunday May 7. The May 7’s road show was earlier scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1.30 p.m., covering a distance of about 26 km. The distance has now been cut short to 8 km, and it will be wrapped up at 11.30 am.

The proposal to organise the road show till 1.30 p.m. had alarmed students as their NEET exam is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Announcing the changes at a media conference in Bengaluru on May 5, BJP’s State Election Management Committee convenor Shobha Karandlaje said the road show on Sunday May 7 would now commence from Kempe Gowda statue in New Thippasandra at 10 a.m. and conclude at Trinity Circle on M.G. Road by 11 or 11.30 a.m. “The Prime Minister has strictly instructed us to ensure that not a single student appearing for NEET is inconvenienced. Hence, we have modified the road show,” she said.

High Court to hear PIL against roadshows by political parties

But the Saturday May 6 road show in Bengaluru would remain unaltered. It will commence at 10 a.m. from RBI ground and conclude at Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram Assembly constituency at 1.30 p.m. The Prime Minister would take a helicopter to reach the RBI ground to avoid inconvenience to motorists, she said.

Though the Sunday May 7 road show would end by 11.30 a.m. and NEET exam would start at 2 p.m., the police have been instructed to help students reach their examination centres if they are struck in traffic, she said. The students would have to show their admit cards to take the help of police to reach their examination centres.

She claimed that the BJP had received information that the opposition Congress was ‘conspiring’ to defame the BJP by intentionally taking out ambulances of hospitals run by its leaders through the road show to show that patients were affected. Hence, police had been told to take up the responsibility of making way for any ambulance through the road show.

