Modi may visit State another eight times for campaign starting from April 28

April 19, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already visited poll-bound Karnataka eight times since January, is set to make a minimum of another eight visits in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

According to sources in the BJP, Mr. Modi may commence his second series of visits tentatively from April 28.

As the party is banking heavily on the influence of Mr. Modi in the elections, the party is keen to ensure that he visits all or most of the districts of the State. A BJP State office-bearer said the party is working out a tightly packed schedule of three to four conventions during every visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Prime Minister’s schedule is yet to be finalised. However, we are working out on a possibility of him addressing three to four conventions a day,” a State functionary said. Mr. Modi will address public meetings and also take out roadshows.

The party, which is facing rebellion by some of the disappointed ticket aspirants, including its senior leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi joining the Congress, is keenly waiting for the commencement of the second round of visits by Mr. Modi to instil confidence among its cadre and to send a message to its supporters.

Shah to arrive

Meanwhile Union Minister Amit Shah is arriving in the State on April 21, a day after the deadline for filing of nominations ends, to review the poll preparations. He will be holding a meeting of district poll in-charge leaders and prominent leaders on April 21. He will also be participating in roadshows in different cities on both April 21 and 22.

He is expected to set the stage for Mr. Modi’s campaign during his visit.

BJP leaders also plan to effectively use Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the poll campaign in Karnataka. Several other national leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, will addresse conventions in different areas in addition to those by Smriti Irani as star campaigners.

ADVERTISEMENT