PM Modi dubs guarantees by Congress as ‘revdi culture’ in Karnataka

April 27, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked “guarantees” given by the Congress ahead of Karnataka assembly elections as “revdi culture” that will submerge the State in debt.

“A country cannot be run like this taking short cuts. Revdi culture is essentially eating away the resources of future generations. The BJP thinks for the next 25 years and doesn’t take shortcuts,” he said, speaking at an event addressing party workers from Karnataka online. However, he was quick to add, “whenever necessary” the party also provides assistance to people like free vaccines and free rations during the pandemic.

Attacks Congress poll promises

The Opposition Congress has issued guarantee cards signed by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar promising 200 units of free power to every household, 10 kilos of free rice, monthly direct cash transfers of ₹2,000 to women heading households and ₹3,000 to unemployed youth, if it comes to power.

He also attacked the Congress saying that the people of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh were still waiting for the pre-poll promises to be fulfilled and said the Congress “could only guarantee lies, corruption and dynastic rule.”

“The warranty period of Congress is already over, what guarantee will it give?” he questioned. The PM said he would give a “guarantee” of “development at speed and scale to ensure a developed Karnataka plays a key role in a developed India” over the next 25 years, which he described as “amrit kaal”.

Mr. Modi argued that a “double engine sarkar” was necessary for “better development” of the State.

Making a case for BJP govt at both Centre and State

“We have seen that the Union government’s welfare programmes reach the people when there is a BJP government in the State, too. For instance, while the Union government provides ₹6,000 direct cash transfer to farmers annually, the Karnataka government has made an additional contribution of ₹4,000. Thus, farmers in Karnataka get a total of ₹10,000. This is the best example of how a double-engine sarkar works,” he argued. He contended that in states ruled by Opposition parties, many schemes are being stymied, their names changed as the leaders are “scared that Modi will become popular.”

“If you have a government always fighting with the Union government, development of the State will be hit,” he said. “Can a tractor run with one tyre of a tractor and another tyre of a car?” he questioned and claimed the “speed and scale of development” increases whenever there is a “double engine sarkar.”

About 50 lakh workers, the party said, participated in the online programme. This comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Karnataka for a series of campaigns.