Modi drops development plank, accuses Congress of nurturing terrorism to appease vote bank

May 05, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have shifted his focus from development issues to a terrorism-nationalism narrative to corner the Congress, while campaigning for the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

Addressing a public meeting in Ballari on May 5, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of nurturing terrorism to appease and safeguard its vote bank.

“To make Karnataka the number one State in India, it is important to have a robust defence, and law and order system. It is equally important to keep Karnataka free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough when it comes to terrorism. But, whenever there is an action against terrorism, Congress develops stomach pain. The whole world is worried about the terrorism threat. In India also, we have suffered the misdeeds of terrorism. Many innocent citizens have been killed in these attacks. Terrorism is anti-human, it is anti-life and it is anti-development. I am surprised that the Congress, just for the sake of its vote bank, bowed before terrorism,” Mr. Modi said.

Continuing his tirade against Congress by repeatedly linking it with terrorism, Mr. Modi cautioned that business, Information Technology industry, agriculture and the culture in Karnataka would all be destroyed in an atmosphere of terrorism.

“It is because of the fear of [losing] vote bank that Congress has lost its courage to utter a single word against terrorism. It is because of its vote bank politics that Congress nurtured terrorism. In the changing times, the nature of terrorism is also changing… The sound of bombs, rifles and pistols could be heard. But the terrorism of a new type, which undermines society from within, makes no sound. The Kerala Story is a film is based on such a conspiracy in Kerala… See the bad luck of the country, Congress is seen hand in glove with this terrorism. It is, from the back door, doing politics and deals with people with such terrorist mindset,” he alleged.

Describing how Indian forces rescued Indians stranded in civil-war-hit Sudan, Ukraine under Russian aggression and other conflict areas worldwide, Mr. Modi alleged that Congress exposed Indians before the attackers in Sudan. He also alleged that Congress wanted to play some its dirty politics if something undesirable had happened to Indians in Sudan.

Pointing to the last Presidential polls in which the Opposition fielded Yashwant Sinha against BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu, Mr. Modi attempted to project Congress an anti-tribal party.

“I have a lot of pain in my heart and I would like to let it out before you. First time after Independence, BJP made a poor woman from a tribal community a candidate for President’s post. But Congress opposed her. Can you accept and forgive Congress which insulted and rejected an Adivasi woman? If Congress’ opposition was against BJP, I don’t say anything. But it was not against BJP. For, the candidate that Congress fielded was a former BJP man who worked many years in BJP and even served as Minister in the BJP government. It means that Congress was not opposed to BJP in that Presidential election but was against the very idea of a tribal woman sitting in President post,” Mr. Modi said.

Party leaders Bhagwanth Khuba, Y. Devendrappa, B. Sriramulu, G. Somashekhar Reddy and others were present.