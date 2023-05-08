ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile phones not allowed inside polling stations, Udupi DC reconfirms the rule

May 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Voters cannot take mobile phones within 100 metres radius of a polling station, including polling booths, as per the Election Commission of India guidelines of 2007.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao reconfirmed the rule and said mobile phones would not be allowed inside polling stations. Only officials on duty could take their mobile phones inside polling stations.

ECI introduced the rule after electors took pictures or recorded videos of their voting process thereby, violating secret ballot concept.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, use of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, electronic wrist watches etc., by the personnel deputed to counting centres is also prohibited. Violation would lead to action under Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, cautioned Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US