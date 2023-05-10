ADVERTISEMENT

Mob damages EVMs in Vijayapura district, overturns car of official

May 10, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Tension in Masabinal village in Vijayapura district of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Officials carry EVMs and VVPAT to their respective polling booths, in Bengaluru on May 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Tension prevailed in Masabinal in Vijayapura district on May 10 after a mob damaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and toppled an officer‘s car, under the impression that officials had taken the EVMs away after stopping polling midway.

The arson took place after three officers took away two EVMs and loaded them in a car. The EVMs were spare machines, which were kept for an emergency.

But, voters got the impression that the officials were taking the EVMs away before completing the polling process. They overturned the car and broke the EVMs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

Police used canes to disperse the mob.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar said polling was not affected. The spare units were being taken away to another booth. Officials gave an explanation to the voters. Voting resumed once people calmed down, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US