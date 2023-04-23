MLAs re-elected multiple times, but old problems persist in Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout

April 23, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Given that the present Rajajinagar and Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituencies were together as one constituency till 2008, the problems faced by the residents across the two segments are also similar: a shortage of drinking water, flooding of low-lying areas and clogged drainage pipes. Both constituencies suffer from traffic bottlenecks and need better infrastructure.

However, both constituencies have re-elected their MLAs multiple times — S. Suresh Kumar five times and K. Gopalaiah thrice. In Mahalakshmi Layout, even when the two-time JDS MLA Mr. Gopalaiah defected to the BJP under “Operation Kamala”, he was re-elected in a bypoll in 2019 with the largest margin he has won by. MLAs have got re-elected, but problems persist.

Population density

Both constituencies have densely populated lower income demography dominated pockets; for instance, Marappanapalya, Bhuvaneshwariagar in Mahalakshmi Layout and Jedarahalli, Prakash Nagar in Rajajinagar have crumbling civic infrastructure. “These areas are so densely populated that in a single 30x40 site, they build two buildings of four storeys each that usually houses over 40 people,” said former mayor and Congress leader G. Padmavathi.

Strain on civic infrastructure

This has strained the civic infrastructure in these areas. Most of these areas have old sewage pipelines which have a very low diameter, and because of the added load in recent years, they often clog.

“Every time a drainage pipe clogs, it leads to a lot of smell and has several implications for health. BWSSB doesn’t have the personnel. They provide the vehicle, and we need to employ private people to unclog these sewage pipes spending anywhere in the range of ₹1,500 - ₹2,000. We need these pipes to be replaced,” said Kamalakar, a resident of Gautamnagar, Rajajinagar.

Several pockets of Mahalakshmi Layout also report the same problem. These densely populated pockets also suffer from drinking water shortage and are forced to also rely on borewells and tankers. However, the groundwater levels have depleted, and borewells are finding water only close to a 1,000 feet.

These pockets are also some of the low-lying areas with extensive encroachments on storm-water drains and end up being flooded during rains. Several parts of Mahalakshmi Layout flooded in 2022. It was so severe that a four-storey building had to be brought down after its foundation flooded with rainwater started collapsing.

“Every time there is heavy rain, most of our houses are flooded, mostly with dirty water from the drains. The problem hasn’t been fixed for over a decade now,” said Shubha, a resident of Vrishabhavathi ward, Mahalakshmi Layout.

Traffic bottlenecks

Meanwhile, both constituencies suffer from traffic bottlenecks. The Kanteerava Studio underpass in Mahalakshmi Layout is half done and stuck for over five years now due to land acquisition issues, even as a road connecting Kuruburahalli to Outer Ring Road has failed to take off.

In Rajajinagar, while West of Chord Road has been made a signal-free corridor recently, incumbent MLA Mr. Suresh Kumar said he plans to build multiple grade separators to ease bottlenecks on Dr. Rajkumar Road. He also said there was a demand for a swimming pool in Rajajinagar, which he said he will develop this year despite paucity of space.

Anti-incumbency

Though Mr. Suresh Kumar, who lost his ministership in 2021, has taken up an extensive outreach campaign where he has himself visited over 17,000 households in Rajajinagar in the last eight months, there seems to be a latent anti-incumbency against him, given he has been MLA for five terms now.

This was evident in how there were aspirants for the Rajajinagar ticket, even within BJP, arguing that Mr. Suresh Kumar faced anti-incumbency and must be retired like other seniors, and youngsters should be given a chance. However, he managed to get a ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopalaiah has received some flak for being “not reachable” to voters after he became a Minister and was given in charge of high-profile districts like Mandya and Hassan. Opposition parties argue given the anti-incumbency in both constituencies, there was a fair chance for change this time.