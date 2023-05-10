Missing names found in Mangaluru City North, Mangaluru City South, Moodbidri constituencies

May 10, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Madhava, a resident of Padupadav, near Kuthethur, in the Mangaluru North Assembly constituency, looked worried on Monday when he did not get voter’s slip from the booth-level officer (BLO). The BLO had given slips of his sister, his mother, and his late father.

On Wednesday, Mr. Madhava came to the Government School in Kuthethur and first checked with the electoral rolls at the stalls of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party outside the school. Lastly, he met the BLO at the polling station and went through the copy of the final electoral roll that the BLO received on Tuesday.

“My name was in the voters’ list when I cast my vote during the elections for the Permude Gram Panchayat two years ago. I am surprised over the deletion of my name in the final electoral rolls,” Mr. Madhava told The Hindu.

The BLO concerned, on her part, checked the register that had the names of the voters which have been deleted, following death and shifting. Mr. Madhava’s name was not in it. She also checked with the app of the Election Commission of India, which also did not show his name.

“I have not missed any voting since I was 18. it is sad to miss the voting this time,” said Mr. Madhava, 35.

Padmanabha Saliyan, president of the Bala Gram Panchayat, said an employee of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, came to the polling booth at Bala Gram Panchayat and sought permission of the presiding officer for challenge voting, as his name was not in the electoral rolls. “He voted in the Lok Sabha elections (in 2019) and his name was missing now,” Mr. Saliyan said.

The presiding officer did not allow challenge voting as the name of the MRPL employee was not in the electoral rolls, Mr. Saliyan said. The Bala Gram Panchayat comes under the Moodbidri Assembly constituency.

Mangaluru City South Congress candidate J.R. Lobo said he received complaints about the names of several people from the minority communities being deleted in Bunder, Valencia, and Jeppinamogaru. “I have asked my election agent to file a complaint. I will insist on thorough investigation of the matter,” he said, and expressed the need for linking the EPIC card with the Aadhaar card.

Mangaluru City South BJP candidate and MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said his control room has received missing name complaints, from areas namely Mannagudde, Bejai, Saripalla, and Alape. There were also cases of shifting of names from one polling booth to another, he said.