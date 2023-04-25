HamberMenu
Minister ends press conference abruptly after heated argument with journalists

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was upset at being questioned on issues related to farmers while he was listing welfare programmes of Modi-led BJP government at Centre

April 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated April 26, 2023 10:25 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar ended a press conference abruptly in Kalaburagi on Tuesday when journalists asked him about local issues related to farmers who lost their red gram crop due to wilt disease.

Addressing the press conference, Mr. Tomar, who was listing out the welfare programmes launched by the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, was taken aback when he was asked questions on issues related to farmers repeatedly.

Also ReadFarmer calls Union Minister, seeks fertiliser; audio clip goes viral

At one time, Mr. Tomar pointed out at a journalist and asked him: “Have you taken a contract to ask all these questions?”

Meanwhile, Mr. Tomar’s personal secretary started videographing the journalists who were asking questions. And, the Minister abruptly ended the press conference, after a heated argument with the journalists.

