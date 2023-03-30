Millennials matter: Congress bets on first-time voters and launches ‘Yuva Matha’

March 30, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

With young and first-time voters showing a lack of interest to exercise their votes in elections, the Congress has launched the “Yuva Matha” campaign to attract youngsters to voting booths on May 10, the polling day of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

General Secretary of National Youth Congress M S Raksha Ramaiah has been given the responsibility to attract first time voters. He said, “Lack of interest and a careless attitude among the youth are the major reasons for poor voting among the youth.” Mr. Ramaiah held a press conference here on Thursday and said that first timers would be attracted towards Congress for its comprehensive development of the state.

The party has promised ₹3000 for every unemployed graduate and ₹1500 for unemployed diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi, if elected to power in Karnataka.

Focus on problems like unemployment, inflation

Reacting on being chosen to shoulder the responsibility, Mr. Ramaiah said, “As an opposition party, it is our responsibility to create awareness among youth especially first-time voters about the burning problems like unemployment and inflation being faced in the State. It is time to bring a change in the State”.

“The election process is a democratic festival which comes once in five years. Youth have to be encouraged to participate in it. Creative and pro-party programmes have been initiated to encourage youth to come out in large numbers and vote,” he said.

Mr. Ramaiah, son of former minister and Congress leader M R Seetharam, served as the president of the Karnataka Youth Congress.