ADVERTISEMENT

Methodology of CSDS-Lokniti Karnataka post-poll survey

May 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters of Karnataka

The findings are from the Karnataka Assembly post-poll study conducted by the Lokniti programme of CSDS, Delhi, between May 10 and 12. A total of 1,650 voters spread across 60 polling stations in 15 randomly selected Assembly constituencies were interviewed. The field work was coordinated by Veena Devi and supervised by Nagesha K.L. in Karnataka.

The multi-stage systematic random sampling (SRS) design was adopted. The Assembly constituencies were randomly selected using the probability proportional to size method. Thereafter, four polling stations within each of the sampled Assembly constituencies were selected using the SRS method. In each polling station, 40 voters were randomly sampled (of which 25 were interviewed) from the electoral roll using the SRS method. The interviews (10-15 minutes each) were conducted at electors’ homes by specially trained field investigators, mostly students from colleges and universities. The questionnaire was translated into Kannada. The English questionnaire is uploaded on the Lokniti website.

Though the sample is relatively small, the total number of voters interviewed represent the social reality of the voters of Karnataka.

The Lokniti team comprised Vibha Attri, Aaliyia Malik, Devesh Kumar, Himanshu Kapoor, Priyanka Mittal, Rishikesh Yadav, Himanshu Bhattacharya and Dhananjay Kumar Singh. The post-poll study was directed by Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US