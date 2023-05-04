MES activists stage protest against Maharashtra leaders campaigning for their party candidates in Karnataka

May 04, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) activists staged a protest against leaders from Maharashtra who had come to campaign for the BJP and the Congress in Belagavi on Thursday, saying that it is against the interests of Marathi speakers in the border district.

MES is a Belagavi-based party that has been demanding that Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border should be merged with Maharashtra.

MES workers waved black flags against Ashok Chavan, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who arrived to campaign for Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA, in Benakanahalli village in Belagavi Rural constituency.

They raised slogans such as Ashok Chavan go back‘ and Samyukta Maharashtra Jhalach Pahije (Merger has to happen).

The protestors said that the campaigns by leaders from Maharashtra are hurting the sentiments of Marathi-speakers in Belagavi.

The police had to push them away. Mr. Chavan later garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji and addressed a political rally in Benakanahalli.

MES activists also protested against Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, who campaigned for fellow party candidates in Belagavi.

MES workers tried to wave black flags at Mr. Fadnavis when he arrived to speak at the Belgaum Foundry Cluster in Udyambag. They shouted slogans such as Fadnavis go back‘ and MES Zindabad.

They argued that Maharashtra leaders should not campaign in Belagavi as it will go against the interests of Marathi speakers of Karnataka. Mr. Fadnavis addressed the meeting after police dispersed the protestors.

On Wednesday, Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, had challenged the BJP and the Congress leaders to campaign for MES candidates in Belagavi as it was the right thing to do.

Mr. Raut addressed a campaign rally and sought votes for the four MES candidates in Belagavi district, Vithal Halgekar from Khanapur, R.M. Chougale from Belagavi Rural, Arun Yallurkar from Belagavi North and Ramakant Konduskar from Belagavi South.