MCC bans flex banners; warns of action in case of violation

April 05, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Unauthorised installation of hoardings, banners, posters and other publicity materials related to the ensuing elections and other matters stands prohibited in places other than those identified by the MCC. Also, the poll publicity materials cannot be pasted on the walls or compound walls in the MCC limits, says official order

The Hindu Bureau

With the model code of conduct in place following the announcement of elections to the Legislative Assembly on May 10, the Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday, April 5, issued an order prohibiting display of hoardings, banners, buntings, flex, and wall writings on elections and other issues in its limits with immediate effect.

MCC Commissioner, Lakshmikanth Reddy, issued the order under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981 and the Section 135 of Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1976.

Unauthorised installation of hoardings, banners, posters and other publicity materials related to the ensuing elections and other matters stands prohibited in places other than those identified by the MCC. Also, the poll publicity materials cannot be pasted on the walls or compound walls in the MCC limits, the order said.

The order excludes those who had taken prior approval of the MCC for the display of publicity materials put up in sites authorised by the MCC. Barring those sites, the display of hoardings, banners, posters, flex boards, and other materials used for publicity and advertisement has been banned with effect from Wednesday, the order said.

The Commissioner warned of action under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981 and the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1976 if the order was flouted.

Ahead of the formal announcement of elections to the Karnataka Assembly, the Mysuru deputy commissioner had warned of action against unauthorised banners.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had asked the officers on poll duty to take steps for removing the publicity materials — flex banners, hoardings and wall posters etc. — of political parties, ticket aspirants and others. He had said that it is mandatory to take permission from the local bodies or the city corporation before putting up publicity materials. In case of any violation, steps will be taken against the persons responsible for putting up unauthorised flex banners, he had warned.

Though the poll fever is yet to gain momentum with the parties yet to finalise the candidates to all the segments barring a few, the campaigning is expected to pick up pace in the second week of April. The Nodal Officers have been appointed to oversee violation of poll code, including on those putting up boards and banners of the parties, candidates, ticket aspirants and leaders.

