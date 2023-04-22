M.B. Patil says Lingayats are moving away from BJP

April 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

“Lingayats are moving away from the BJP. It is not our claim. It is a fact,’‘ Congress leader M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

“The BJP has ill-treated Lingayat leaders and betrayed the trust of Lingayat voters. It has not fulfilled the demand for a separate 2A OBC category for the Panchamasalis. Instead, it has misled them by creating additional 2C and 2D categories. It has humiliated senior leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, and forced them to quit,’‘ Mr. Patil told journalists.

He claimed that the BJP was not in favour of replacing party leader B.S. Yediyurappa with a Lingayat in 2019. “It used Mr. Yediyurappa to come to power after Operation Lotus. The party made sure that Mr. Yediyurappa got the blame for the mass defection. But the BJP was forced to appoint Basavaraj Bommai after community leaders like Shamanuru Shivashankarappa and I raised the issue,’‘ Mr. Patil said. He alleged that the BJP was using and throwing Lingayat leaders and that senior Lingayat leaders like Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai would suffer the same fate as Mr. Savadi and Mr. Shettar in coming years.

Mr. Patil described Mr. Bommai as an accidental Chief Minister. He has not provide a pro-people governance. He has disappointed the people of the State, he said.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that he was an aspirant for the post of the CM and would take up the responsibility if the party high command and legislators so desired. The Congress has a well established system. AICC sends observers to States where the legislators meet to elect their leader. The party high command values the choices of legislators. There are no surprises there, unlike the BJP, he said. Karnataka Congress has several leaders who are eligible to be CM. They include D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, and others. I am one of them, he said.

He said that owing to his seniority and administrative experience , the Congress may consider Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC president, for the post of the Prime Minister, rather than the Chief Minister. Even if he were to be CM, the party high command will have the final say on it, he said.

