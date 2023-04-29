ADVERTISEMENT

M.B. Patil criticises Yatnal

April 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

M.B. Patil, Congress campaign committee chairman, has criticised BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly making insulting remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“At a campaign rally in Koppal, Mr. Yatnal called Ms. Sonia ‘Visha Kanya’ and Mr. Rahul ‘mad’. This is not the first time he has done this. He has routinely abused senior leaders, not only from the Congress, but also the BJP. For years, he insulted BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his children. He has also insulted V. Somanna. He should introspect on his behaviour,’‘ Mr. Patil said. He was speaking to journalists in Vijayapura on Saturday.

To a query, he said the Congress had not filed a complaint against Mr. Yatnal.

