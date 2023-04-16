HamberMenu
M.B. Patil asks followers not to believe rumours of him defecting to other parties

April 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayapura-based senior Congress leader and former Minister M.B. Patil has clarified that statement saying some leaders are trying to coax him to defect to other parties are false and baseless.

He posted messages on his social media handles that such statement are false and urged his followers not to believe them.

His clarification comes in the wake of rumours that some BJP leaders are trying to coax him to defect, to even out its loss of senior Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi, who quit the BJP to join the Congress.

Meanwhile, KPCC legal cell member and a loyalist of Mr. Patil Bheemanagouda Paragonda said that such statement are false and that they are being spread by some people to damage the leader’s reputation.

“There is no chance of Mr. Patil changing parties. He will file his nomination papers in Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district as a Congress candidate on Monday,” he said.

