Many tourist destinations closed on voting day

May 09, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As staffers go home to cast their votes in their respective constituencies, all hotels under the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in Karnataka will remain closed on May 10, the General Assembly Election Day, said Jagadeesha G., Managing Director, KSTDC. 

He also informed that the Chickaballapur district administration has shut down entry to tourists to Nandi Hills on Wednesday. Many tourist destinations and hospitality establishments would be closed on the day as staff members will not be available to work.  

Earlier, it was announced that all the units at Bannerghatta Biological Park, including the safari, zoo, and the butterfly park would also be closed on Wednesday in view of election.  

Kuppali Kavishaila, Jog in Sagar taluk, Tavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Zoo will also be closed.

