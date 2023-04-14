ADVERTISEMENT

Many BJP leaders and workers are planning to join the Congress, says Siddaramaiah

April 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The main reason is anti-incumbency which is driving them away and it is not just to seek ticket to fight the elections, according to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

“A strong sense of anti-incumbency among the public against the BJP government in the State is the reason behind several senior leaders quitting the BJP. They are not joining the Congress just to seek ticket to fight the elections,” Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Friday.

He told journalists that a lot of leaders and workers from the BJP are planning to join the Congress in the coming days. “What is driving them away from the BJP is anti-incumbency against the Basavaraj Bommai government that is following anti-people policies. That is the real reason for the exodus and not just denial of ticket,” he said.

“We welcome Laxman Savadi into the Congress. His induction will strengthen our party, especially in North Karnataka. Many more such leaders will join us,” he said.

He said that the Congress high command has taken all the local leaders into confidence before inducting Mr. Savadi. The Congress had several aspirants in all constituencies, including in Athani. Naturally, they will be upset after the announcement of the Athani ticket to Mr. Savadi. “We will speak to them and convince them to work for the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Congress rally planned in Bhutaramanahatti in Yamakanamaradi Assembly constituency was cancelled due to heavy rain.

