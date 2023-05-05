Manipur violence a pointer to BJP’s ‘double-engine’ failure, says Jairam Ramesh

May 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leader and former Minister Jairam Ramesh said here on Friday that Manipur violence was a pointer to the functioning of the “double-engine” government of the BJP.

Mr. Ramesh was speaking to media persons in the city on Friday. The BJP had been pushing the concept of the “double-engine” government and had made it one of its main election planks by advocating that growth and development would be faster if there was the BJP government both at the Centre and the State, he said.

Ridiculing the concept of the ‘’double-engine’’ government, Mr. Ramesh said it was a euphemism to control the State government. Look at the developments in Manipur and one gets an idea of how the BJP “double-engine” government functions, Mr. Ramesh added.

He said the Congress, since 1947 had been pursuing the twin agendas of economic development and social justice and these defined its concept of the “double-engine” government.

Mr. Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi helped revive the organisational network of the party and was giving dividends.

The Congress guarantee schemes also emerged out of the yatra which, he said, came as a “Sanjeevani” to the party. Its effect had been felt not only in Karnataka but also in other States, he added.

Only local issues

Referring to the Congress campaign in Karnataka, Mr. Ramesh said the party was raising only local issues while the BJP was deflecting subjects germane to the people. The Prime Minister would talk of larger things such as security but would not touch upon corruption in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, inflation, unemployment, etc. The Congress was focussing on corruption as people of the State were fed up with the extent and scale of the scourge under the BJP, Mr. Ramesh added.

Congress leaders had fanned out across all the 224 constituencies in the State and the party was confident of dethroning the BJP and coming to power, he said.