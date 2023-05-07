ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru South got ₹221 cr. in the last 5 years to upgrade education infrastructure: Puranik

May 07, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

M.B. Puranik | Photo Credit: File Photo

Many government educational institutions in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency were upgraded and their facilities were augmented with the government releasing ₹221 crore during the last five years, said M.B. Puranik, President of Tulunadu Education Trust, here on Sunday, May 7.

Speaking to reporters along with former Mangalore University Syndicate Member K. Ramesh, Mr. Puranik said the grants were released because of the efforts of MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath. He had submitted several proposals to the government for upgradation of education infrastructure in the city and got them approved.

Mr. Puranik said as many as 13 higher primary schools in the city were upgraded under E-Smart School scheme first phase at a cost of about ₹60 crore. The Bokkapatna PU College at the teaching school premises near Town Hall got 17 classrooms and toilets at a cost of ₹5.57 crore while Nalya PU College was sanctioned with a grant of ₹2 crore.

New building and infrastructure upgrade work was undertaken at the Balmatta Government First Grade College at ₹6.15 crore cost while eight new classrooms were added to the Car Street First Grade College at ₹7.5 crore cost. The Kudmul Ranga Rao Girls’s Hostel was getting a new building at ₹9.82 crore near PVS while two new hostels were being built at ₹20 crore cost through the Wakf Board for minority community students.

For the first time, three government first grade colleges, Balmatta, Car Street and University Colleges, got ‘A’ grade from NAAC. Mr. Puranik said Government ITIs for boys and girls were upgraded at ₹33 crore and ₹34 cost respectively.

On a whole, the MLA has worked tirelessly to improve the education sector in his constituency, he added.

