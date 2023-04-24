Mangaluru City South’s BJP MLA Vedavyasa Kamath releases five-year report card

April 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, who is seeking re-election from the BJP said on Monday, April 24, that government grants to the tune of ₹4,500 crore were sanctioned to the constituency in the last five years. Of which, projects to the tune of ₹2,000 crore have been implemented till date.

Addressing press persons, the MLA said that migration of labourers from the city during the COVID-19 was a major setback in completing the projects on time. Hence, some of the projects are still underway. Many labourers who shifted from the city have not returned.

The MLA said that the ongoing projects will be completed by 2025.

Achievements

Releasing his five-year report card, Mr. Kamath said that all the three government degree colleges under the constituency received ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recently. It is a rare feat, he said adding that the infrastructure facilities created at the colleges – the University College at Hampankatta, Women’s Degree College at Balmatta and Government First Grade College at Car Street – did help in getting the grade. The college at Car Street was sanctioned ₹7.70 crores while the college at Balmatta got ₹6.15 crore during his tenure.

The MLA said that ₹33 crore was sanctioned to the government boys’ ITI college building and the government girls’ ITI college got ₹34 crore for development.

Mr. Kamath said that drinking water supply project “Jalasiri” is being implemented by investing ₹792 crores. In addition to Thumbe vented dam, 50 MLD of drinking water to the city will also be lifted from Adyar vented dam. An arrangement to this effect has been made.

He said that the water tariff in the city has been reduced from ₹140 to 20,000 KL of water to ₹100 to the same quantity of water. The underground drainage network is being repaired or replaced at a cost of ₹380 crore.

The MLA said that ₹125 crore was spent for building retaining walls for “raja kaluves” in the city.