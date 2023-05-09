Man who escaped with cash bag was BJP candidate Dattatreya Patil Revoor, alleges Congress

May 09, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar’s midnight filmi-style operation in which he chased and caught BJP activists who were distributing money to lure voters at Kalaburagi South constituency triggered a war of words between Congress and BJP on Tuesday. While the Congress was aggressive in its attack as the BJP workers were caught-red handed while distributing the money to voters, the BJP appeared to be defensive.

Allamprabhu Patil, the Congress candidate for Kalaburagi South constituency, who reached the spot at Sangameshwar Colony, where the BJP workers were distributing money in the night, claimed that the person who escaped with cash bag when the Deputy Commissioner chased him was none other than BJP candidate Dattatreya Patil Revoor and demanded the Election Commission take stringent action against the offenders.

“Deputy Commissioner Mr. Gurukar himself chased the car of BJP activists and caught two of them – BJP worker Shivanand Huli and the driver – who were distributing money among voters at midnight. The person who fled with the money bag was none other than BJP candidate Dattatreya Patil Revoor. The ECI should take stringent action,” Mr. Patil said.

The Congress candidate also alleged that BJP candidate Mr. Revoor had, in his desperate bid to win the elections, roped in some goons to threaten people as he was sure of his defeat.

“After sensing his defeat in the elections, Mr. Revoor is frustrated. He and his close aides were getting impatient and using foul language against Congress. He had even roped in many goonda elements to threaten the people and force them to vote for him. He is using money and muscle power to win the polls. The ECI should not allow this to happen,” Mr. Patil alleged.

Revoor’s defence

Soon after Mr. Patil completed his press conference, BJP candidate Mr. Revoor too convened a press conference and attempted to turn the tables in his favour. He also tried to give it a caste-rivalry colour by stating that Congress activists attacked his supporters who belonged to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

“Before the Deputy Commissioner arrived on Monday night, Congress workers brutally assaulted the BJP activists, including Shivanand Huli who belonged to the Veerashaiva Lingayat community,” Mr. Revoor said appealing to the Lingayat community to teach a lesson to Congress.

When asked whether he was present when Deputy Commissioner visited the spot and whether he ran away with the money bag, Mr. Revoor responded negatively and alleged that Congress was spreading lies.

Congress’ counter

A few hours later, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and former Minister Priyank Kharge convened a press conference in which he questioned why a case was not registered against Mr. Revoor even after Deputy Commissioner Mr. Gurukar himself chased and caught two of Mr. Revoor’s aides who were distributing money among voters and later lodged a complaint with Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner. He also read out the Deputy Commissioner’s complaint in the press conference.

“Deputy Commissioner, who is the District Election Officer, himself chased and caught the BJP activists who were distributing money among voters. He later lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner asking the latter to file a case under Sections 171H (illegal payments in connection with an election), 321 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Yet, no case is registered. It shows how the state machinery is working hand in glove with BJP,” Mr. Priyank said. He also ridiculed Mr. Revoor’s attempt to give it a caste colour.

BJP candidate for Kalaburagi South Mr. Allamprabhu Patil and KPCC vice-president Sharanu Modi and other leaders were present.