Mallikarjun Kharge has shown his mean mentality: Karnik

April 28, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

“By calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘poisonous snake’, All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge has shown his mean mentality,” said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik here on Friday, April 28.

Strongly condemning Mr. Kharge’s comments on Mr. Modi made during the campaign in Gadag, Mr. Karnik told reporters here that Mr. Kharge’s comments were in continuation of the low-level personal comments being made against Mr. Modi by Congress leaders. This showed the level of frustration among Congress leaders seeing the party’s eminent defeat in the Assembly elections.

Mr. Karnik said Mr. Kharge, who is known as a gentleman politician, has made “poisonous snake” comment against Mr. Modi in order to please former AICC President Sonia Gandhi. Mr. Modi, like a ‘Vishakanta’, is bearing all comments by Congress leaders and working tirelessly for the better future of the county.

People have not taken lightly Congress leaders earlier comments calling Mr. Modi as “Mout Ka Soudagar”, “Choor”, “Hitler”, “Gutter ka Keeda” and “Mamooli Chaiwala”. This new comment by Mr. Kharge was unpalatable for 6.5 crore Kannadigas, who love Mr. Modi, he said.