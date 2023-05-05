Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Modi-led govt. of targeting Rahul Gandhi

May 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi-led government of targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by forcing him to vacate the official residence after he was disqualified from Parliament.

Addressing the election rally in Afzalpur Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district on Friday, he said the family [Gandhi] has sacrificed for the country and accused the BJP leaders for the manner in which they treated Mr. Gandhi.

Accusing the Modi-led government of making rich people richer and poor people poorer, Mr. Kharge said that top 1% people in India owned 41% of the country’s total wealth..

“Big industrialists have defaulted around ₹5.65 lakh crore and the Modi government did nothing to recover the loan given to them. If a farmer has failed to repay ₹10,000 loan, you will seize his tractor. At the same time, you do nothing to recover the large amount of loans borrowed by the big industrialists. The government at the Centre has written off loans worth ₹11 lakh crore taken by industrialist friends,” Mr. Kharge said.

Terming the BJP government pro-rich and anti-poor, Mr. Kharge said the government was channelizing people’s savings in the banks to the corporate entities in the form of loans.

“Earlier, the budgetory allocation for MNREGA was ₹90,000 crore which was later increased to ₹1.5 lakh crore. Now, the Modi government reduced the allocation to ₹60,000 crore. It shows it is working against the poor,” Mr. Kharge said.

Revisiting the promises made by Mr. Modi, he said the GDP stands at 6.5% against 10% as promised for 2022. Farmers’ income has not doubled. The BJP had failed to deliver on its promises, and now the people don’t want new ‘jumlas’ in the 2023 Assembly elections, he said.

Mr. Kharge said the Congress has fielded candidates on the basis of survey reports.