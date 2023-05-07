Make a conscious decision to bring Congress back to power in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

May 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Asking people not to be carried away by communally-sensitive issues raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mask its alleged maladministration in Karnataka, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday, May 6, said voters should make a conscious decision to bring a stable Congress government back to power.

Addressing the public at Mulky, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Ms. Gandhi said she was surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke here two days ago about terrorism and national security. “I do not say these issues are not important. These issues are close to the heart of people. But at the time of elections, voting is purely based on issues that people are more concerned of,” she said.

People, she said, were more concerned about the ‘40% commission’ allegation made by Contractors’ Association, religious heads and educational institution representatives. The corruption charge has severely dented the image of Karnataka, she said.

People were also concerned about inflation, which has increased manifold in the last four years. The domestic gas cylinder is priced at ₹1,100. Prices of dal, vegetables, diesel and petrol have also increased. Unemployment too was a concern. Employment generation has decreased in Karnataka in the last three years and over 2.5 lakh government posts were vacant. Many small business shops and business establishments have closed due to Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation, she said.

On an average five farmers died by suicide every day where more than 6,400 farmers have ended their lives in the last four years. In the same period more than 500 persons died because of poverty, 3,700 persons because of loss and loan, and more than 1,600 persons ended their life because of unemployment.

“Parties think they can avoid issues of corruption, unemployment and inflation by raising communally sensitive issues that raise the emotions of people. They seek votes on these emotional issues and win elections, and not work on issues that matter. This practice should end,” she said. Time has come for people to elect an honest government and an honest representative who will work for people.

The Congress has given guarantee of filling all the vacant government posts. It has assured implementation of Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and free bus pass for women. The Congress government was committed to 100% development of the State and would propose inclusion of Tulu in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. It would develop tourism in Coastal Karnataka and improve employment opportunities in the region. It was also committed to development of all tier-two cities.

“You have suffered in these 3 years and bore the loss. Elect a strong Congress government in Karnataka, which will work tirelessly for the people and stay committed to people for the next five years,” she said.

Earlier, Congress candidates for Mangaluru City North and Moodbidri constituencies Inayat Ali and Mithun Rai also spoke.