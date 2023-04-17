Mahesh Kumthalli files nomination papers in Athani, M.B. Patil in Babaleshwar

April 17, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Some important leaders filed their nomination papers in North Karnataka districts on Monday.

The former Minister and Congress leader M.B. Patil filed his nomination papers from Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district. He filed two sets of nomination papers. He was accompanied by party colleagues.

He is the chairman of Bijapur Lingayat District Educational Association Society that runs medical, engineering and other colleges. He is a five-time MLA and a former Lok Sabha member. An engineering graduate, he has worked as Home Minister and Irrigation Minister in the past. His family has assets worth ₹140 crore and liabilities worth ₹46 crore.

In the morning, Mr. Patil visited the resting place of his father B.M. Patil on the BLDE Society premises. He sought the blessings of his mother Kamaladevi Patil. He sought the blessings of Sri Mahadeva Shivacharya of Alagoor Lingayat Panchamasali Math. He also visited the Sri Gurupadeshwar Math and Sri Shantaveera Swami Math in Babaleshwar.

He accepted a cheque for ₹50,000 gifted to him by Putalibai Rathod, a farm woman from Somadevarahatti village. Ms. Rathod said that she is feeling happy and grateful that her farm-worker sons had stayed back home without migrating as her village now has irrigation facilities due to the efforts of Mr. Patil, who, as Irrigation Minister, completed some schemes and filled tanks with river water.

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, meanwhile, joined party nominee Nagesh Munnolkar during his nomination procession in Belagavi Rural constituency. Ramesh Jarkiholi walked in the procession along with Mr. Munnolkar to the Tahsildar office. The former Minister told journalists that he was confident that his supporter Mr. Munnolkar will win the polls and that the exit of senior leaders like Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar will not affect the party’s prospects.

Mahesh Kumthalli, BJP nominee from Athani in Belagavi district, filed his nomination papers on Monday. He is pitted against the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Mr Savadi, who has joined the Congress, is yet to file his nomination papers.

Abhay Patil, BJP candidate from Belagavi South, submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in the Belagavi City Corporation. He is yet to submit an affidavit declaring criminal cases and assets and liabilities.

BJP candidate from Belagavi North Ravi Patil filed his nomination papers on Monday. He was accompanied by some BJP leaders. He replaces party MLA Anil Benake, who has said that he is upset over the party denying him a ticket, but he will not fight the polls as a rebel candidate.