Mysuru | Mahadevappa, Tanveer Sait, Darshan Dhruvanarayan in first list of Congress candidates

Suspense continues over names for three assembly segments in Mysuru district — Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Chamaraja

March 25, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Congress has formally announced the name of former minister Tanveer Sait for Narasimharaja assembly segment even though Mr. Sait had sought to retire from electoral politics. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Former Ministers H C Mahadevappa and Tanveer Sait, late Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan figure in the first list of Congress candidates along with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for assembly constituencies in Mysuru district.

Out of the 11 constituencies in Mysuru district, the Central Election Commission of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced candidates for eight constituencies on Saturday.

Congress announces candidates in 124 constituencies, Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, former Union minister Muniyappa from Devanahalli

They include K Venkatesh for Periyapatna, D Ravishankar for K R Nagar, H P Manjunath for Hunsur, Anil Kumar Chikkamadu for H D Kote (Reserved for ST), Darshan Dhruvanarayana for Nanjangud (Reserved for SC), Tanveer Sait for Narasimharaja, Siddaramaiah for Varuna and H C Mahadevappa for T Narsipura (Reserved for SC).

Though an application for Congress ticket from T Narsipura segment had been submitted by Mr. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose, the party leadership has chosen the father for the contest.

Mr. Mahadevappa had filed an application for a ticket from Nanjangud assembly segment, but he announced his decision to withdraw from the race for the party nomination after the death of R Dhruvanarayan. He had also pledged to work for Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan, whose name has been announced in the first list of candidates by the Congress on Saturday.

Suspense over three Mysuru segments

The party has also formally announced the name of Mr. Sait for Narasimharaja assembly segment even though the former Minister had sought to retire from electoral politics.

Though Mr. Sait had submitted an application for the party ticket, he had subsequently written to the party leadership in December 2022 that he wished to stay away from the electoral race citing health reasons. Mr Sait had survived a lethal assault on him in 2019.

However, suspense continues over Congress candidates for three assembly segments in Mysuru district, namely Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Chamaraja.

While former MLA Vasu and Congress leader K Harish Gowda are among the aspirants vying for the party ticket from Chamaraja, at least nine persons including new entrants from the JD(S), who had rebelled against former Minister G T Deve Gowda, are in the race for the party ticket.

In Krishnaraja, former MLA M K Somashekar is among the aspirants.

Chamarajanagar

Former minister Mahadev Prasad’s son H M Ganesh Prasad from Gundlupet is among the three names announced by the party in Chamarajanagar.

The others are sitting MLAs Puttaranga Shetty from Chamarajanagar and R Narendra from Hanur. The party is yet to announce its choice for Kollegal (Reserved) assembly seat.

Mandya

In Mandya, the party has announced candidates for three constituencies. This includes MLAs P M Narendraswamy from Malavalli (Reserved for SC), A B Ramesh Bandisiddegowda from Srirangapatna and N Cheluvarayaswamy from Nagamangala.

The party’s choice for the remaining four seats — Mandya, Maddur, K R Pet and Melukote — is yet to be announced.

Kodagu

In Kodagu, the party has fielded A S Ponnanna as the party candidate from Virajpet assembly segment. The candidate for Madiker is yet to be announced.

