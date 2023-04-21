Maalakaraddy attacks rival candidates at JD(S) meeting

April 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Yadgir

Launching a scathing attack on his opponents, JD(s) candidate A.B. Maalakaraddy has said that the achievements of Congress candidate Channareddy Patil Tunnur is zero and BJP candidate Venkatareddy Mudnal is minus-zero. Independent candidate Hanumegowda Beeranakal has not won even in the zilla panchayat level.

He was addressing a party workers’ meeting in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Maalakaraddy said Mr. Tunnur is an inexperienced candidate. People were fed up with the bad governance of Mr. Mudnal as an MLA.“ The Congress and the BJP had conducted surveys to get the opinion on their candidates. However, declining the opinion of the people of Yadgir, the high command of both the parties nominated Mr. Tunnur and Mr. Mudnal, said Mr. Maalakaraddy.

Mr. Maalakaraddy has been elected five times to the Assembly and became Minister twice. But, surprisingly he joined the BJP when he lost the election in 2018. His daughter Anuraga had filed an application to KPPC seeking ticket from Yadgir. But, Congress denied her ticket. Thereafter, Mr. Maalakaraddy joined the JD(S) and became the candidate in Yadgir Assembly constituency.