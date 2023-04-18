HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maalakaraddi files nomination papers in Yadgir

April 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi filed his nomination papers on Janata Dal(S) ticket in Yadgir constituency on Tuesday.

Candidates who filed their nomination papers on the day are Yankappa and Bhimanna Gurubasayya as Independent candidates, Somshekhar Bhaganna from the SUCI(C) and Marutirao Basanna from Dr. Ambedkar People’s Party.

A Congress leader Dr. Maalakaraddi joined the BJP during the last Parliamentary elections after he lost in the 2018 Assembly elections.

He sought ticket for his daughter, Anuraga Maalakaraddi, from the Congress, though he was in the BJP. When the Congress denied his daughter ticket, Dr. Maalakaraddi joined the Janata Dal(S) and became a candidate in Yadgir constituency.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.