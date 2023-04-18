Maalakaraddi files nomination papers in Yadgir

April 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi filed his nomination papers on Janata Dal(S) ticket in Yadgir constituency on Tuesday.

Candidates who filed their nomination papers on the day are Yankappa and Bhimanna Gurubasayya as Independent candidates, Somshekhar Bhaganna from the SUCI(C) and Marutirao Basanna from Dr. Ambedkar People’s Party.

A Congress leader Dr. Maalakaraddi joined the BJP during the last Parliamentary elections after he lost in the 2018 Assembly elections.

He sought ticket for his daughter, Anuraga Maalakaraddi, from the Congress, though he was in the BJP. When the Congress denied his daughter ticket, Dr. Maalakaraddi joined the Janata Dal(S) and became a candidate in Yadgir constituency.