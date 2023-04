April 05, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Former Mandya MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda joined the BJP on Wednesday. Mr. Gowda, who has represented Nagamangala constituency in the State Assembly earlier, joined the party in the presence of its State president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party State office in Bengaluru.

Mr. Gowda, who has been with both the JD(S) and Congress earlier, said the workers were getting ‘suffocated’ in both the parties in Mandya district.