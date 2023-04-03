Liquor seizure goes up in Mandya after polls declared in Karnataka

April 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

In a span of five months, nearly 67,000 youth have enrolled themselves in the electoral roll in Mandya and nearly 21,033 voters’ ID have been dispatched by post to the registered voters’ residences.

Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna told reporters in Mandya on Monday, April 3, that the new voters can contact the respective post offices in case of any delay in getting the IDs. A lot of activities had been planned to encourage youth to get themselves registered in the electoral list and 66,981 youngsters were enrolled since October 15, 2022.

In Mandya, 34 check-posts have been established for preventing electoral malpractices. A close watch has been kept on those planning to lure voters with money and freebies. Unauthorised cash and freebies have been seized at the check posts as part of the strict enforcement of model code of conduct.

About ₹45,03,240 cash was seized before the elections were declared. After the elections were announced, ₹4.99 lakh was seized in Mandya. The total seizure of cash and other valuables before the elections were announced was ₹1,54,99,082. The total value of the seizure after the election was declared was ₹56,61,970.

The seizure of liquor was more after the elections were declared. About 9,562.24 litres of liquor worth ₹34,58,564 was seized after the MCC came into force. The liquor seizure was 1,009.93 litres before the elections and the value was around ₹3,95,392.

Mandya has 37,417 voters who are above 80 years of age. The highest number of voters aged 80 years and above are in Malavalli – 6,421 while the lowest number of voters were in Mandya – 4,633.

“The polling staff have been trained on availing the postal ballots in Form 12D. The forms will be distributed among the voters and they can cast their votes. Postal ballot facility has also been extended to the people with disabilities who are about 23,118,” said the Deputy Commissioner.