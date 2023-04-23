ADVERTISEMENT

Lingayat voters will once again teach a bitter lesson to Congress leaders in Assembly elections: Khuba

April 23, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It seems like the Congress leaders have not learnt from their past mistakes, according to the Union Minister and Bidar MP

The Hindu Bureau

Bhagwanth Khuba | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for talking lightly about the BJP’s stand on Lingayat Chief Minister, Bidar MP and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba has said that the people of the State will once again teach a bitter lesson to the Congress in the Assembly elections.

The Congress leadership should learn from its past mistakes. During the 2018 Assembly elections, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah failed in his attempt at what is being said as dividing the Lingayat community to lure the BJP’s core voter base in the State when Lingayats taught them a lesson. And, again now, Congress leaders are sowing the seeds of caste politics but the Lingayat voters are ready to teach a bitter lesson to them in this election,” Mr. Khuba said.

Mr. Khuba, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, said that the Congress is in self-destruction mode, by criticising the Veerashaiva Lingayats. The Congress has given only 40 ticket to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders against the demand for 70 for contesting this Assembly elections. That party has also dropped the names of Lingayat leaders from its star campaigners list.

Accusing the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shetter of betraying the BJP by joining the Congress, Mr. Khuba added that the BJP denied him [Mr. Shetter] ticket to contest the Assembly elections, as the party was planning to elevate him to national politics. But he quit the BJP for his selfish motives, Mr. Khuba added.

Accusing the Congress of failing to fulfil its promises made in its manifestos in the past, Mr. Khuba said that the Congress cannot lure the people of the State through its fake guarantee cards. Mr. Khuba said that voters are very well aware that the Congress, if it were to come to power, will only contribute to halting the State’s development.

