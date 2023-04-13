Laxman Savadi should not join Congress, as it is a party of cheaters: Ramesh Jarkiholi

April 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Belagavi

“[The former Deputy Chief Minister] Laxman Savadi should drop plans to quit the BJP to join the Congress. The Congress is a party of cheaters. He will be respected in the BJP and not the Congress. If he were to join the Congress, he will regret his decision,” the former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Thursday.

Mr. Savadi, who was an aspirant for the Athani seat, has announced his decision to quit the BJP, after the party chose to re-nominate Athani MLA Mahesh Kumthalli.

“Senior BJP leader Laxman Savadi is my old friend. I know that he is upset about not getting party ticket. I can understand his position. I urge him not to quit the BJP. The party has distributed ticket only after ground surveys. The party has also kept its word on nominating legislators who helped it form the government in 2019. That is why, Mr. Savadi should not feel bad about it,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

He told journalists that he will give a public call to Laxman Savadi not to leave the BJP. Asked if he would go to Athani to console Mr. Savadi, he said he will go there after all things are settled. “I will meet Mr. Savadi if the party high command asks me to do so,” he said.

“We will work together to bring the BJP back to power. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is our common friend. All of us together will give good governance in future. Mr. Savadi should not go the Congress. It is a party of cheaters. He will regret the decision if he joins the Congress,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

“My brother Balachandra Jarkiholi has got ticket on his own merit. But I have fought for getting ticket for my followers Srimant Patil, Mahesh Kumthalli and Nagesh Munnolkar. That is my dharma. It does not mean that we have snatched Mr. Savadi’s seat,” he said. “Mr. Savadi is an MLC now. He has five more years left. He should utilise that to work for the BJP,” he said.