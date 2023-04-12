ADVERTISEMENT

Laxman Savadi says he brought Basavaraj Bommai to the BJP

April 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Though the Chief Minister does not fully agree with him, he says that Mr. Savadi and he are good friends and he is sure that the former Deputy Chief Minister will not take any hasty decision

The Hindu Bureau

Laxman Savadi says that the Chief Minister, after coming to the BJP, has been very successful and he has grown in stature steadily.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday said that he was among the leaders who brought Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to the BJP.

“Mr. Bommai is my good friend. I brought him to the BJP. I do not know if he recalls it. He had quit the Janata Parivar and was trying to go to some other party. But I convinced him that he should join the BJP. After that, he has been very successful. He has grown in stature steadily and has become the Chief Minister,” Mr. Savadi, who is an MLC now, said in Athani.

“I think Mr. Bommai wants to be the Chief Minister for the second time. I am sure that he even has the good fortune to become the Prime Minister. He can easily become the Prime Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish Mr. Bommai the best of luck,” Mr. Savadi said.

He said that he will resign from the post of the BJP State vice-president, its primary membership and also, the Legislative Council. “I am not after power. Now, that I have decided to quit from the party, I will resign from my Legislative Council membership. I am not someone who will continue to be an MLC only for the sake of TA and DA or other benefits,” he said.

Mr. Bommai, however, did not fully agree with this claim. Speaking to journalists, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Savadi and other leaders, including C.C. Patil, met him to invite him to the BJP. Then, I quit the Janata Parivar. But I was not planning to join any other party. I was just sitting at home. Anyway, what Mr. Savadi has said about me is irrelevant now. We are good friends and share an intimate relationship. I am sure he will not take any hasty decision,” Mr. Bommai said.

